‘Such a shame’, ‘Real nice guy’ – Crystal Palace chief Steve Parish reacts to striker injury

Cenk Tosun had his season cut short mid-week after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Tosun had his loan stay at Crystal Palace cut short as a result of the injury and returned to his parent club Everton who will take care of him during his recovery and rehabilitation.

Palace CEO Steve Parish issued his reaction to Tosun picking up a season-ending injury on his official Twitter account.

Parish felt it was ‘such a shame’ that Tosun got injured and described him as being a ‘real nice guy’

The Palace chief wished the striker a speedy recovery.

Echo that, such a shame @CenkTosun_ ‘s stay has been cut short, made a valuable contribution and a big impact around the place. Real nice guy as well. Wishing him a speedy recovery. https://t.co/Og1Y7ehmDe — Steve Parish (@CEO4TAG) March 5, 2020

Tosun only joined Palace in January on a six-month deal. The injury also saw his chances of joining the London based outfit come to an end – the Eagles had a £20m buy option.

The striker managed to score one goal in five appearances for Palace.

Tosun struggled for playing time at Everton over the first half of the season but does have another two-years remaining on his contract.

The 28-year-old joined Palace hoping to get regular playing time and join the Turkey squad at Euro 2020.

Tosun will no longer be able to feature at the European Championships.