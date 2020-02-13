Super Lig Giants Set For Talks With Arsenal In London Over €18m Midfielder

Besiktas are set to hold talks with Arsenal over the future of Mohamed Elneny.

A source close to the Super Lig giants informed Turkish-Football that recently appointed manager Sergen Yalcin, the technical team and board are all pleased with Elneny and are keen on him staying on beyond the end of the season.

The only sticking point is the Gunners €18m buy option which was included in the loan deal.

Due to the Black Eagles financial position it is near impossible for the club to match Arsenal’s asking price for the Egypt international.

Besiktas will send a delegation to London for talks with Arsenal to either negotiate a lower transfer fee or extend his loan deal by an additional season.

Elneny is under contract at the north London based outfit until 2022.

He could spend another season on loan at Besiktas and still have a year remaining on his agreement with Arsenal.

Elneny has settled into life in Istanbul and is a first-team regular for the Turkish side but he has not lost touch with his former teammates.

Mesut Ozil recently paid Elneny a visit in Turkey during the Premier League’s inaugural winter break.

The 27-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season.

Besiktas are currently 7th in the Super Lig just six points behind leaders Sivasspor.