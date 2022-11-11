Super Lig Round 14 Preview and Predictions

The 13th round of Super Lig games kick off tonight with reigning champions Trabzonspor taking on Ankaragucu in the capital and Adana Demirspor facing Alanyaspor away.

Ankaragücü vs Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor have not hit form yet and are currently seven points behind leaders Fenerbahce.

Trabzonspor are coming off the back of a 2-2 draw against Konyaspor. Ankaragucu are no pushovers at home but I expect Trabzonspor to leave with at least a point.

Prediction: Trabzonspor Draw no Bet

Alanyaspor vs Adana Demirspor

Adana Demirspor have stalled recently after an exhilerating start to the season.

Regardless they are still just six points behind the league leaders. Alanyaspor have been very unpredictable lately, I would not be surprised to see Adana Demirspor get at least a point.

Prediction: Adana Demirspor Draw no Bet

Sivasspor vs Umraniyespor

Saturday kicks off with Sivasspor against Umraniyspor.

Both sides have been dismal, with Sivasspor in 17th position and Umraniyespor last.

This game is a toss up, both sides have been shipping in goals and will be desperate for a win so I predict a high scoring game.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Fenerbahce vs Giresunspor

Next up leaders Fenerbahce face newly promoted Giresunspor.

The Yellow Canaries are in red hot form having won their last five league games in a row and I just do not see Giresunspor putting an end to that.

Prediction: Fenerbahce Win

Basaksehir vs Galatasaray

The big clash of the week sees Basaksehir face Galatasaray. Both sides are in the title race, tied on 24 points just five behind Fenerbahce.

After a rocky few weeks Galatasaray have won back to back games including an impressive victory over rivals Besiktas.

Basaksehir have been more unpredicatable recently. The Lions have a really strong squad that is starting to gel.

I expect the Yellow-Reds to leave with at least a point.

Prediction: Galatasaray Draw no Bet

Fatih Karagümrük vs Gaziantep

Sunday sees Fatih Karagumruk managed by Alessandro Pirlo welcome Gaziantep to Istanbul.

Both sides are pretty equally poised. What you can expect from Karagumruk is exciting, open, attacking football.

Only three teams have scored more goals but only one has conceded more.

Expect there to be goals.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Istanbulspor vs Hatayaspor

Istanbulspor face Hatayspor next. The home side have been absolutely awful, losing their last five games and it is difficult seeing that changing anytime soon.

Prediction: Istanbulspor Win

Kayserispor vs Konyaspor

In the final Sunday game Kayserispor face Konyaspor.

Both sides have been in good form and little separate the two.

Konyaspor have the best defensive record in the league and Kayserispor are not exactly free scoring.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals

Besiktas vs Antalyaspor

Last up it is Besiktas facing Antalyaspor at home.

The Black Eagles will be desperate to make up for last weeks defeat at the hands of Galatasaray and I do not see Antalyaspor putting up much of a resistance.

Prediction: Besiktas Win