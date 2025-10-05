Beşiktaş striker Tammy Abraham continued his prolific form this season by scoring the Black Eagles’ only goal in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Galatasaray. The match, a key derby in Week 8 of the Trendyol Super League, saw the British forward net his first goal in the historic Istanbul rivalry.

Abraham, who started the crucial away fixture, found the back of the net in the 12th minute, silencing the home crowd and giving Beşiktaş an early lead. The goal elevated his impressive tally to eight total goals across all competitions this season.

The experienced centre-forward’s scoring record has been distributed effectively across both domestic and European campaigns. The goal against Galatasaray marks his third goal in the Trendyol Super League. This is complemented by a remarkable five goals he has already registered in European cup competition, underscoring his value as a pivotal attacking force for the team.

Abraham’s impactful shift concluded in the 83rd minute when he was substituted for winger Milot Rashica, having successfully delivered an important contribution that ensured Beşiktaş left the derby with a point.

The 1-1 result in the derby maintains a tight race at the top of the Super League table, with Beşiktaş relying heavily on Abraham’s continued goal-scoring prowess as the season progresses. His success in hitting the back of the net against Galatasaray is a significant personal milestone and a clear indication that he has fully acclimatized to the intensity of Turkish football.