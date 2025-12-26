The Indispensable Arda Guler: Turkish Star Becomes Real Madrid’s Most Consistent Presence

While Real Madrid’s star-studded roster often leads to heavy rotation, one name has become a permanent fixture on Xabi Alonso’s team sheet: Arda Güler.

The young Turkish international has achieved a remarkable feat this season, appearing in all 25 of Real Madrid’s official matches to date. His consistent presence across three different competitions underscores his evolution from a promising talent to a fundamental pillar of the Los Blancos midfield.

A Perfect Attendance Record

Under the tactical guidance of Xabi Alonso, Güler has yet to miss a single minute of competitive action in the 2025/26 campaign. His workload has been immense, spanning domestic, continental, and cup duties:

La Liga: 18 appearances (15 starts)

UEFA Champions League: 6 appearances (5 starts)

Copa del Rey: 1 appearance (1 start)

In total, Güler has been named in the starting XI for 21 of the 25 matches played, demonstrating the immense trust Alonso has placed in the 20-year-old’s ability to dictate play and manage the tempo of the game.

Leading the Creative Charts

Güler’s value to the team isn’t just measured by his attendance, but by his clinical output in the final third. He currently leads Real Madrid as the number one provider of assists, having set up his teammates 7 times so far this term. In addition to his creative prowess, the “Turkish Diamond” has also found the back of the net himself on 3 occasions.

These statistics highlight a significant leap in Güler’s development. No longer just a technical specialist used in specific scenarios, he has become the engine of the Madrid attack. His ability to remain injury-free and maintain high-performance levels across a congested schedule has turned him into arguably the most vital component of Alonso’s “new-look” Madrid.

As Real Madrid enters the business end of the season, Güler’s “iron man” status and league-leading assist numbers suggest that any success at the Bernabéu this year will have his fingerprints all over it.