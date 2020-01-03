‘The Winning Feeling’ – Mesut Ozil Reacts To Arsenal Win Over Man United

Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on New ears Day.

The north London side headed into the game having won just one of their last 15 games.

The Gunners won their first game under the stewardship of Mikel Arteta in the process.

Arteta gave Ozil a starting role in his preferred No 10 position for the second game running and the playmaker of Turkish origin repaid his new boss with an impressive display.

Ozil provided his first Premier League assist this term setting up Pepe with the opening goal.

The 31-year-old responded to the victory on his official Instagram account with a video celebrating the result alongside the caption: ‘The Winning Feeling.’

See More: ‘I’m sorry for whatever I said about Mesut Ozil’ – Arsenal Fans React To Star Playmaker Display Following Win Over Man United

As you can probably tell Ozil seems to be in a pretty good mood in the video.

The victory moved Arsenal within three points of the top six in 10th position in the league.

Ozil now has two assists in all competitions for Arsenal this term.