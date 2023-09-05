Tottenham Defender Joins Turkish Giants For €9.5m, Financial Details Revealed

Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez has joined Galatasaray on a €9.5m move the Turkish giants revealed.

Turkish-Football reported yesterday that Sanchez had signed for the Lions who registered the defender early on the Turkish Football Federation database in order to include him on the squad list for the UEFA Champions League.

Galatasaray announced the transfer officially today and disclosed the financial details of the move.

Sanchez will join the Lions for €9.5m, the transfer fee will will be spread in equal instalments over the course of five seasons.

The defender has signed a four year deal with the option to extend by an additional season.

Sanchez will be paid €3.2m per-season.

The Yellow-Reds had been waiting until booking a place in the Champions League group stage before making their final transfers of the summer.

Galatasaray qualified for the European competition and will be facing Manchester United, Copenhagen and Bayern Munich in Group A.

Tottenham sent out a tweet on X thanking Sanchez for his service to the club over the past six years.

Thank you for your six years of service to our Club, @daosanchez26 🫡 pic.twitter.com/t1usirnxKW — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 4, 2023

Sanchez is set to arrive in Turkiye undergo his medical and be unveiled in a signing ceremony.

The defender joins fellow Spurs player Tunguy Ndombele who also signed for the Lions today.