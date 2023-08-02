Tottenham Prepared to Sell Midfielder to Galatasaray For £11m

Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray for £11m according to Daily Mirror.

Ndombele joined Tottenham in 2019 for a club-record fee of £53.8m as reported by the BBC, but he has struggled to make an impact at the club.

He has been out on loan at Lyon and Napoli in recent seasons, and he is now set to make a permanent move to Galatasaray.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

The Turkish club are reportedly willing to pay £11m for Ndombele, which would be a huge loss for Tottenham.

However, they are keen to move the player on and free up space in the squad.

Ndombele is a talented player, but he has not been able to consistently perform at Tottenham.

He is a physically strong midfielder with good technique, but he has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

A move to Galatasaray could be a good opportunity for Ndombele to revive his career.

The Turkish club play in the UEFA Champions League, and they will be hoping that Ndombele can help them to make an impact in Europe.

The sale of Ndombele would be another significant exit for Tottenham this summer.

Harry Winks and Lucas Moura have already left the club, and it is possible that other players could follow.

Spurs are keen to rebuild their squad under new manager Ange Postecoglou, and they are willing to sell players who are not part of his plans.