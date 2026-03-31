Tottenham Plot Triple Galatasaray Raid: Gabriel Sara Price Tag Revealed

Despite a turbulent Premier League campaign, Tottenham Hotspur are already laying the groundwork for a massive summer overhaul, with Turkish giants Galatasaray squarely in their sights.

Tottenham have identified a trio of stars from the Istanbul side to revitalize their squad: goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır, winger Barış Alper Yılmaz, and midfield maestro Gabriel Sara, sources have told Turkish-Football.

However, bringing the Brazilian playmaker back to English soil will not come cheap.

The €40 Million Standstill

Gabriel Sara, who joined Galatasaray from Norwich City in 2024 for roughly €23 million, has seen his valuation skyrocket following a standout season in the Süper Lig and a recent maiden call-up to the Brazil national team.

Galatasaray management has reportedly informed interested parties that they will not entertain any offers below €40 million (£34m).

While Tottenham have been scouting the 26-year-old extensively—most notably during Galatasaray’s Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield—they face stiff competition.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also preparing a formal bid, hoping to pair Sara with his former Süper Lig rival, Ferdi Kadıoğlu.

A Club in Transition

Tottenham’s interest in the Galatasaray trio comes at a time of immense internal pressure. Currently sitting 17th in the Premier League and narrowly hovering above the relegation zone, the club recently parted ways with manager Igor Tudor.

The pursuit of Uğurcan Çakır is particularly urgent, as first-choice keeper Guglielmo Vicario is heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, the versatile Barış Alper Yılmaz is seen as a high-upside replacement for an aging frontline, having contributed 10 goals and 14 assists across all competitions this year.

Why Sara?

For Spurs, Sara represents the “missing link” in a midfield that has struggled for creativity. His statistics this season speak for themselves:

Süper Lig: 5 goals and 2 assists in 24 appearances.

Champions League: 1 goal and 1 assist, including a commanding performance against Juventus.

The “Homegrown” Edge: Having spent two years at Norwich City, Sara requires little time to adapt to the physical demands of English football.