Trabzonspor 5-2 Rizespor: Alexander Sorloth has now been directly involved in 31 goals this season

Trabzonspor beat Rizespor 5-2 at the Medicap Park stadium in the Super Lig on Saturday to move into first position in the table.

The visitors actually opened the scoring when Melnjak found the back of the net on 36 minutes.

It was not until the 65th minute that Da Costa managed to equalise for Trabzonspor.

Two goals in quick succession from Ekuban and Sosa gave the home side a two-goal lead.

Nwakaeme netted his sides fourth goal before Rizespor scored a consolation goal from the penalty spot when Skoda netted in the sixth minute of additional time.

Jon Obi Mikel got sent off for the penalty incident but the drama was not over as Badou Ndiaye managed to score his sides fifth in the eight-minute of additional time.

The victory took Trabzonspor ahead of Basaksehir into pole position with a game in hand.

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth did not manage to add to his 24 goal tally but did provide Nwakaeme with an assist.

Sorloth has now been directly involved in 31 goals this season – 24 goals and seven assists – in all competitions this season.

Trabzonspor 5-2 Rizespor

Stadium: Medical Park

Referee: Abdulkadir Bitigen, İsmail Şencan, Mehmet Cem Satman

Trabzonspor: Uğurcan Çakır, Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi, Hüseyin Türkmen, Da Costa, Novak, Obi Mikel, Sosa (min. 86 Abdülkadir Ömür), Ndiaye, Guilherme (min. 46 Nwakaeme), Ekuban (min. 85 Abdulkadir Parmak), Sörloth

Çaykur Rizespor: Gökhan Akkan, Moroziuk, Talbi, Fernandes, Melnjak, Diomande, Oğuz Kağan Güçtekin (min. 85 Oğulcan Çağlayan), Sasse (min. 73 Samudio), Boldrin, Umar (min. 65 Tunay Torun), Skoda

Goals: min. 36 Melnjak, min. 90+6 Skoda (penalty) (Çaykur Rizespor), min. 65 Da Costa, min. 71 Ekuban, min. 76 Sosa (penalty) min. 86 Nwakaeme, min. 90+8 Ndiaye (Trabzonspor)

Red Card: min. 90+6 Obi Mikel (Trabzonspor)

Yellow Cards: min. 27 Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi (Trabzonspor) min. 57 Umar, min. 69 Diomande (Çaykur Rizespor)