Alexander Sorloth set to start in Turkish Cup semi final clash against Fenerbahce

Trabzonspor take on Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup semi-final first-leg at the Senol Gunes stadium on Tuesday.

Kick-off is set for 20:30 (Local time) and will be broadcasted on ATV.

Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth is expected to start for the home side.

Sorloth has scored 24 times and provided seven assists in all competitions last season.

The Norway international scored the last time these two sides met helping his side record at 2-1 victory over their bitter rivals.

Sorloth is the highest-scoring player in Turkey this season.

Fenerbahce meanwhile, have looked shaky in defence and will be without Ersun Yanal who was sacked as head coach following a poor run of results.

The Yellow Canaries also pose a goal threat with Vedat Muriqi who has scored 14 times this term.

The Istanbul giants will be without Garry Rodrigues and Emre Belozoglu due to injury.

Trabzonspor meanwhile, will be without the injured Ahmet Canbaz, Majid Hosseini, Yusuf Sarı and Joao Pereira.

Nigeria international Obi Mikel meanwhile, is suspended.

Probable Lineups

Trabzonspor

Uğurcan Çakır

Kamil Ahmet Çörekçi

Costa

Campi

Novak

Abdulkadir Parmak

Sosa

Ndiaye

Nwakaeme

Ekuban

Sorloth

Fenerbahçe

Altay

Isla

Serdar Aziz

Jailson

Hasan Ali

Luis Gustavo

Ozan Tufan

Dirar

Kruse

Deniz

Vedat Muriqi