Turkey 2-1 Azerbaijan: Halil Dervisoglu scores first goal in debut for Crescent-Stars

Turkey beat Azerbaijan 2-1 at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium, Alanya on Thursday in the first of three friendly games ahead of Euro 2020 next month.

Crescent-Stars head coach Senol Gunes gave first players their debut, fielding an experimental squad.

READ: Brentford refuse to consider offers below €10m for striker as Galatasaray step up efforts to sign Halil Dervisoglu

Brentford striker Halil Dervisoglu made the most of the opportunity and scored in his first international cap for Turkey.

Dervisoglu equalised with a header on 34 minutes before Kaan Ayhan gave the home side the lead just before half-time.

Besiktas rising star Ridvan Yilmaz also got his first start for Turkey as did Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

There was bad news for Bayindir as he picked up an injury that may rule him out of the European Championships next month.

Bayindir will undergo medical tests today to determine the severity of his injury.

Kerem Akturkoglu and Gokkan Akkan also made their debuts coming on as substitutes.

Turkey will face Guinea next on 31 May followed by their final friendly against Moldova on 3 June.

The Turkish side then face Italy in their Euro 2020 Group A opener on Friday 11 June.