Turkey 2-2 Montenegro: Crescent Stars drop points in World Cup qualifier

Turkey were held to a 2-2 draw against Montenegro in the World Cup UEFA zone Group G clash at the Vodafone Park stadium.

The Crescent-Stars got off to a great start with Cengiz Under putting the home side ahead after just nine minutes before setting up Yusuf Yazici with the second goal on 30 minutes.

READ: Turkey international joins Norwich after being left ‘impressed’ by Daniel Farke’s project

However, the sloppy defending which plagued Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer came back to haunt them.

Montenegro pulled a goal back just five minutes before half-time when Adam Manusic scored.

The visitors hit Turkey with a sucker punch seven minutes into additional time when Risto Radunovic scored an equaliser from a free-kick.

Turkey would have move three points clear of second placed Netherlands at the top of the group had they held onto a draw.

Instead, the Turks find themselves just one point ahead of Netherlands, Montenegro and Norway who are tied on seven points.

Fortunately for Turkey they will face Gibraltar next; Gibraltar have yet to pick up a point, conceding 17 times and scoring just twice.

Turkey then take on Netherlands away from home to wrap up the third of their World Cup qualifiers.

Turkey 2-2 Montenegro

Stadium: Vodafone Park

Referee: Benoit Jean Bastien, Hicham Zakrani, Aurelien Berthomieu (Fransa)

Turkey: Altay Bayındır, Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Müldür, Okay Yokuşlu (min. 82 Alpaslan Öztürk), Yusuf Yazıcı (min. 66 Orkun Kökçü), Cengiz Ünder (min. 82 Enes Ünal), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kenan Karaman (min. 75 Kerem Aktürkoğlu), Burak Yılmaz

Montenegro: Mijatovic, Vesovic, Savic, Vujacic, Tomasevic (min. 66 Radunovic), Marusic, Kosovic (min. 57 Raickovic), Scekic, Haksabanovic (min. 78 Osmajic), Djurdjevic, Bozovic (min. 66 Ivanovic)

Goals: min. 9 Cengiz Ünder, min. 30 Yusuf Yazıcı (Turkey), min. 40 Marusic, min. 90+7 Radunovic (Montenegro)

Yellow Cards: min. 37 Cengiz Ünder, min. 48 Hakan Çalhanoğlu, min. 78 Zeki Çelik, min. 90+2 Burak Yılmaz (Türkiye), min. 56 Bozovic, min. 86 Vujacic, min. 87 Savic (Montenegro)