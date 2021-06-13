Turkey arrive in Azerbaijan ahead of Wales game, several changes expected

Turkey have arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan ahead of their Euro 2020 Group A matchday 2 clash on Wednesday 16 June.

The Crescent-Stars lost their opening game against Italy in Rome by a 3-0 scoreline.

Turkey will be hoping their luck changes for the better in Azerbaijan.

The Turkish side will receive a very warm welcome as the two countries speak a mutually intelligible language and share historic, cultural and ethnic ties.

In fact, a popular phrase illustrating just how close these two countries are is ‘one nation, two countries’.

Turkey will be playing at a home from home and enjoy the local support however, they will need to deliver on the field if they want to reverse their fortunes.

Head coach Senol Gunes is expected to make several changes to the side that lost against the Italians.

It is likely that Merih Demiral, Yusuf Yazici, Kenan Karaman, Okay Yokuslu all get dropped.

Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak could fill in for Demiral.

That would suggest Turkey will play a more attacking style with a high line as Kabak is faster than the Juventus man and better adapted to playing higher up the pitch.

Kaan Ayhan could come in for Yokuslu in defensive midfield in a like-for-like change.

Cengiz Under is being tipped to start ahead of Yusuf Yazici on the wing to provide more pace and explosiveness.

And Irfan Can Kahveci could start ahead of Karaman offering more creativity and in theory giving Turkey a better chance of dominating possession.

Turkey have no injuries or suspensions heading into the second game.

Wales drew their opening game against Switzerland in Azerbaijan.