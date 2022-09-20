Turkey national team squad revealed ahead of final UEFA Nations League games

Turkey national team manager Stefan Kuntz has revealed his latest squad choice for the up coming UEFA Nations League C Group 1 games against Luxembourg and the Faroe Islands.

Turkey will face Luxembourg in Istanbul on 22 September and wrap up the group on 25 September away in the Faroe Islands.

Turkey will guarantee a first place finish if they avoid defeat against Luxembourg.

Turkey are curently first in the group with 12 points from four games, scoring 14 times and yet to concede.

Kuntz will not be taking the final games lightly and has called a strong squad.

The only notable key players missing are Borussia Dortmund midfielder Salih Ozcan.

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Fenerbahçe), Doğan Alemdar (Rennes), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defence: Onur Bulut (Yukatel Kayserispor), Zeki Çelik (Roma), Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester City), Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo Calcio), Merih Demiral (Atalanta), Ozan Kabak (1899 Hoffenheim), Eren Elmalı (Trabzonspor), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), Rıdvan Yılmaz (Rangers FC)

Midfield/Attack: Cengiz Ünder (Marseille), Yunus Akgün (Galatasaray), Berkan Kutlu (Galatasaray), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Orkun Kökçü, (Feyenoord), Tolga Ciğerci (MKE Ankaragücü), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), Serdar Gürler (Medipol Başakşehir), Enes Ünal (Getafe), Halil Dervişoğlu (Burnley), Serdar Dursun (Fenerbahçe)