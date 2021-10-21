Turkey rise to 39th position in FIFA World Rankings

Turkey have risen from 41st to 39th position in the latest update to the FIFA World Rankings.

The Crescent-Stars moved up two spots increasing their points tally to 1460 after holding Norway to a 1-1 draw and beating Latvia 2-1.

Stefan Kuntz took charge of both games as Turkey national team manager after replacing Senol Gunes.

Turkey managed to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive following their last two results.

The Turkish national side had been in poor form under Gunes since Euro 2020; crashing out in the group stages after failing to register a single point.

The Red-Whites were first in their World Cup qualification group but after a string of bad displays they dropped into 3rd place jeopardising hopes of making it to Qatar.

Gunes was subsequently fired and replaced by Kuntz who has got off to a decent start.

The next FIFA World Rankings will be revealed on 25 November.

Below are the top 10 sides as ranked by FIFA –

1 Belgium 1832

2 Brazil 1820

3 France 1779

4 Italy 1750

5 England 1750

6 Argentina 1738

7 Spain 1687

8 Portugal 1681

9 Mexico 1672

10 Denmark 1668