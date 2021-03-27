Turkey star Ozan Kabak could miss Norway clash – Probable Lineups

Emre Sarigul
Ozan Kabak Manchester United Inter
Anibal Vega (L) of Paraguay and Ozan Kabak of Turkey vie for the ball during the group stage football match between Turkey and Paraguay in the FIFA U-17 World Cup at the D.Y.Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 12, 2017.

Turkey take on Norway in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 Grop G qualification game on Saturday.

The Match Day 2 clash is technically an away game for Turkey but neither team will end up playing on home soil as the game will be played in Malaga, Spain as a measure taken due to the global pandemic.

Turkey head into the match in high spirits after beating the Netherlands 4-2 in Istanbul, in their first group game.

Head coach Senol Gunes has revealed that Merih Demiral, who did not feature against the Dutch, did not make the trip.

Gunes also confirmed that right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik will also miss the game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak made the trip but is a doubt.

Gunes did not reveal whether Kabak is injured and did not entirely rule him out of playing tonight. Turkish-Football understands that the defender has an illness and does not have a serious injury.

With Demiral out and Kabak a doubt, Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu could start alongside Sassuolo defender Kaan Ayhan in defence.

Otherwise, Gunes is likely to name a similar lineup. Mert Muldur could be drafted in to replace Celik.

Turkey vs Norway Probable Lineups

Turkey (4-2-3-1) Uğurcan; Mert Müldür, Ozan Kabak, Çağlar Söyüncü, Umut Meraş; Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuşlu; Kenan Karaman, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz

Norway (4-3-3) Jarstein; Svensson, Ajer, Strandberg, Meling; Midtsjo, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi; Haaland, Odegaard, Sörloth