Turkey star Ozan Kabak could miss Norway clash – Probable Lineups

Turkey take on Norway in their second FIFA World Cup 2022 Grop G qualification game on Saturday.

The Match Day 2 clash is technically an away game for Turkey but neither team will end up playing on home soil as the game will be played in Malaga, Spain as a measure taken due to the global pandemic.

Turkey head into the match in high spirits after beating the Netherlands 4-2 in Istanbul, in their first group game.

Head coach Senol Gunes has revealed that Merih Demiral, who did not feature against the Dutch, did not make the trip.

Gunes also confirmed that right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik will also miss the game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak made the trip but is a doubt.

Gunes did not reveal whether Kabak is injured and did not entirely rule him out of playing tonight. Turkish-Football understands that the defender has an illness and does not have a serious injury.

With Demiral out and Kabak a doubt, Leicester City ace Caglar Soyuncu could start alongside Sassuolo defender Kaan Ayhan in defence.

Otherwise, Gunes is likely to name a similar lineup. Mert Muldur could be drafted in to replace Celik.

Turkey vs Norway Probable Lineups

Turkey (4-2-3-1) Uğurcan; Mert Müldür, Ozan Kabak, Çağlar Söyüncü, Umut Meraş; Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuşlu; Kenan Karaman, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz

Norway (4-3-3) Jarstein; Svensson, Ajer, Strandberg, Meling; Midtsjo, Thorstvedt, Elyounoussi; Haaland, Odegaard, Sörloth