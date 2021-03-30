Turkey vs Latvia: Confirmed Lineups – Ozan Kabak returns after recovering from illness

Turkey take on Latvia at the Ataturk Olympic stadium in the 2022 World Cup qualification Group G on Tuesday.

The Crescent-Stars head into the clash in great form after winning their first two games in the group.

READ: Liverpool set to continue scouting Turkey international star Ozan Tufan after being left impressed with midfielder

Turkey crushed the Netherlands 4-2 followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory over Norway.

Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak did not start against Norway due to illness.

He has however, made a full recovery and returns to the starting lineup alongside Caglar Soyuncu.

The Leicester City star started the Netherlands game alongside Kabak and also got the nod against Norway; scoring a header.

With Mehmet Zeki Celik out injured Mert Muldur will keep his place at right-back.

Caner Erkin will fill in for Umut Meras at left-back.

Otherwise this is an unchanged side with Okay Yokuslu and Ozan Tufan both starting in front of the back four.

The attacking midfield trio of Yusuf Yazici, Hakan Calhanoglu and Kenan Karaman keep their place in the team as does loan striker Burak Yilmaz.

Latvia head into the game with zero points after their first two games.