Turkey will face Northern Ireland & Azerbaijan in pre UEFA Euro 2020 friendlies

Turkey will face Northern Ireland and Azerbaijan as part of their pre-UEFA Euro 2020 preparations.

The Crescent-Stars will take on Azerbaijan in their first friendly on Thursday 27 May at the Alanya Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.

Turkey will then take on Northern Ireland on Monday 31 May further down the Mediterranean coast at the Antalya stadium.

Senol Gunes is set to lead the national team into his second international tournament.

Gunes guided Turkey to their greatest ever finish at a major tournament, finishing the 2002 World Cup in 3rd place.

Turkey head into Euro 2020 in a much stronger position than they would have had the tournament gone ahead as planned last year.

Several key players including Juventus centre-back Merih Demiral, Liverpool defender Ozan Kabak, Lille ace Yusuf Yazici, Everton striker Cenk Tosun, Leicester City loanee Cengiz Under were among the extensive injury list.

All the mentioned players above are match fit and with the exception of Under have been in good form for their respective clubs.