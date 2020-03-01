Turkish giants troll Liverpool with Arsenal ‘Invincibles’ tweet

Besiktas decided to take a dig at Liverpool following their first Premier League defeat of the season against Watford on Saturday.

The Black Eagles did themselves go unbeaten for an entire season over the 1991-92 campaign – the only Turkish side to do so.

The English language Besiktas Twitter account admin decided it would be a good idea to troll Liverpool who were up until the Watford game undefeated in the league.

Arsenal were quoted in the Tweet in an attempt to add further salt to the wounds.

The Gunners managed to not lose a single game over the 2003-04 Premier League season, that team went onto become known as ‘The Invincibles’.

READ: Loris Karius urges Liverpool to let him leave for free so he can join Super Lig club this summer

Turkish League Season 91/92 unbeaten champions. The sole “invincibles” of Turkey. There’s levels to this, ain’t there @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/GgRJKCywTO — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) March 1, 2020

Besiktas have been a little cheeky towards Liverpool recently.

Just a few days ago they reminded the Reds of the time they knocked them out of the Europa League in 2015.

You don't only have fond memories of Istanbul.. We'd like to thank our 70000 fans and Dejan Lovren for an absolutely unforgettable night. 😎 @LFC pic.twitter.com/AXmKgZYCMa — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) February 26, 2020

The irony is that Europa League defeat probably does not play on the minds of Liverpool fans.

Additionally, the Reds may not go unbeaten this season but they are very likely to win the Premier League.

Besiktas meanwhile, are constantly reminded by rival fans that Liverpool beat them by a record scoreline 8-0 back in 2007.

It remains the biggest-ever win in Champions League history.

And is still a sore subject for many Besiktas fans.