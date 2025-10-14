Turkish Giants Eyes Chelsea’s Disasi and Leicester’s Faes in January Defensive Overhaul

Beşiktaş is reportedly preparing a significant push for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, driven by a series of costly individual errors that have plagued the team’s start to the season.

The Black Eagles have struggled for defensive solidity, achieving only a single clean sheet in the league to date.

Head Coach Sergen Yalçın has reportedly consulted with the club’s management, leading to a decision to prioritize fortifying both the defense and midfield when the window reopens.

Disasi Leads the Wishlist

The primary target identified by the Beşiktaş management is French defender Axel Disasi of Premier League giants Chelsea according to Fotomac. The club is reportedly ready to open negotiations with the London side to secure the highly-rated center-back. Disasi is known for his sharp tackling and composure on the ball, attributes the Turkish club desperately seeks.

Reds Turn to Faes as Alternative

Should an agreement for Disasi prove difficult, Beşiktaş will turn its attention to Wout Faes, the Belgian international currently playing for Leicester City in the Championship.

Faes is a familiar target for the club, which made an official approach for the 27-year-old during the previous summer transfer window. Management is expected to reopen negotiations with Leicester City, a club with whom Beşiktaş enjoys good relations, having recently completed the transfer of midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Faes is highlighted for his positional awareness, effectiveness in aerial duels, and leadership qualities—traits that coach Yalçın believes are missing from the current defensive setup. The decision to pursue top-level talent like Disasi and Faes underscores the urgency felt within the club to address the defensive vulnerabilities that have undermined their campaign.