Turkish giants want to sign Liverpool midfielder, prepared to pay €8m

Turkish giants want to sign Liverpool midfielder Thiago this summer Fenerbahce want to sign Thiago this summer according to A Spor.

Per the source, the Yellow Canaries want the Brazilian midfielder at the end of the season.

The Turkish giants see Thiago as a replacement for Miha Zajc who is set to leave at the end of the season.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until 5 March but the Yellow Canaries are planning an end of season move.

Thiago has proven himself at Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich in summer 2020 but he is now aged 31 and his contract ends in summer 2024.

The Reds may be unwilling to offer a long-term contract extension and this summer could be the last option to cash in.

The report claims that the transfer could go ahead for a €7-8m fee at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus is keen on the move and has urged to board to try and complete the transfer.

The report goes onto claim that Thiago is himself open to a move to Turkey.

Thiago has made 24 appearances for the Reds this season providing a total of one assists.

The 31-year-old has 46 international caps for Spain and has two goals for the national team.