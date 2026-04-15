Turkish Goal Kings: Top Scorers Across the Super Lig and Europe Revealed

As the 2025/26 football season reaches its climax, a new report from Sabah has highlighted the most prolific Turkish marksmen currently leading the charts both at home and across Europe’s major leagues.

The data reflects a golden era for Turkish attacking talent, with 20 key names—13 based in the domestic Süper Lig and 7 showcasing their skills in Europe—dominating the scoring columns.

Süper Lig: The Homegrown Heroes

In the Turkish top flight, Barış Alper Yılmaz continues to cement his status as a national icon. The Galatasaray winger has not only been a creative force but has emerged as a top-tier finisher, tallying 7 goals and 11 assists so far this campaign.

Following closely is İsmail Yüksek, who, despite his defensive midfield duties for Fenerbahçe, has contributed significantly to the scoreline this season. Other notable domestic scorers include Yunus Akgün, who has revitalized his career with 5 goals and 9 assists, and veteran striker Umut Nayir, who remains a consistent threat with 8 goals to his name.

The European Contingent: Leading the Way Abroad

Turkish talent is also making a massive impact in Europe’s “Top Five” leagues. Leading the pack is Orkun Kökçü, who has been sensational in his creative-scoring role at Beşiktaş (after returning to Turkey) and previously abroad, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu continues to turn heads in Portugal with his clinical finishing.

The list of “Europe’s 7” also features:

Kenan Yıldız (Juventus): The young star remains a vital part of the Italian giants’ attack.

Arda Güler (Real Madrid): Despite heavy competition in Madrid, Güler has maintained a high goal-per-minute ratio.

A New Generation of Dominance

The report underscores a significant shift in Turkish football; for the first time in years, the national team’s goal-scoring burden is being shared across multiple leagues and positions. From the explosive pace of Barış Alper to the technical precision of Arda Güler, the “Turkish Goal Kings” list proves that the country’s attacking future is in safe hands.

Total Breakdown:

Süper Lig Stars: 13 players

European League Ambassadors: 7 players

Most Valuable Scorer: Barış Alper Yılmaz (€26.00m)

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, manager Vincenzo Montella will be buoyed by the fact that his potential squad is entering the tournament in peak scoring form.