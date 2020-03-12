UEFA could move opening EURO 2020 match to Turkey due to Coronavirus

UEFA are looking into the possibility of moving the opening game of EURO 2020 to Turkey instead of Italy.

Repubblica journalist Fulvi Bianchi was reported by the Aksam newspaper as claiming that UEFA chief Aleksander Caferin could move the opening game between Italy and Turkey currently set to be played in Rome to Istanbul.

Turkey are already prepared for hosting games for a major competition having narrowly missed out on hosting EURO 2024 to Germany.

Turkey also hosted the UEFA Super Cup final at the Vodafone Park and the Champions League final is set to be played in the city.

The IEFA met with the World Health Organisation today to discuss European football’s response to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, according to L’Équipe, UEFA are planning to postpone EURO 2020 until next year.

Per the source, UEFA will release a statement on Tuesday 17th March that Euro 2020 will be postponed.

The Europa League and the UEFA Champions League are also expected to be suspended until future notice.

Euro 2020 is currently due to take place from 12 June-12 July at venues across Europe.

The Turkish FA have also taken the decision to play the remaining Turkish League fixtures behind closed doors.

The news comes four days before Galatasaray host Besiktas at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Meanwhile, the Italian FA have decided to suspend Serie A until 3 April after two players – Juventus’ Daniele Rugani and Sampdoria’s Manolo Gabbiadini tested positive for Coronavirus.