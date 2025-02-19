Valverde Backs Guler for Real Madrid Legend Status

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has emphatically declared that teammate Arda Guler is destined for legendary status at the club. Valverde expressed his confidence in the young Turk’s potential to shape an era at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guler, who joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023, enjoyed a successful debut season, clinching both the Champions League and LaLiga titles.

However, his contributions were limited, and despite a strong showing at EURO 2024, his role under Carlo Ancelotti this season has remained minimal. The 19-year-old has amassed just 322 minutes across 27 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his limited playing time, Valverde believes Guler’s opportunity is on the horizon. “He is spectacular,” Valverde told reporters on Tuesday [via Managing Madrid]. “He is a young player who has just arrived. He has a great future at Real Madrid. For us it is a pleasure to have him. He has all the qualities to be an idol at this club and leave his mark at Real Madrid.”

Valverde drew parallels with his own early experiences at the club. “I went through the same thing when I arrived,” he explained. “Most young players had to go out on loan, be on the bench, wait for many games…. But that makes you mature and makes you grow. That’s what makes you ready for when the day comes and Arda is very prepared.”

While Ancelotti has largely kept Guler out of crucial fixtures, the midfielder has still managed to make an impact. Guler boasts an impressive average of a goal or assist every 40 minutes this season.

Guler will be hoping for more playing time this weekend when Real Madrid host Girona in a LaLiga clash.