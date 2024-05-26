West Ham Set to Make €22m Offer For Arsenal Target Ferdi Kadioglu

New West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has wasted no time making his mark, bringing in Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno and setting his sights on another target; Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu according to Team Talk however, they face competition from Arsenal.

Appointed last Thursday as David Moyes’ successor, the 57-year-old Spaniard has a two-year deal with a potential extension. He aims to build on Moyes’ work and push the Hammers towards the Premier League’s elite.

Lopetegui has already greenlit the signing of Bruno and is pushing for Kadioglu, a 24-year-old Turkish international. Kadioglu’s versatility (left-back, wing-back, winger) with 8 goals and assists in 41 appearances last season is a major selling point.

West Ham appears ready to make the first move with a £22 million offer. Lopetegui reportedly had his eye on Kadioglu last summer during his time at Wolves.

However, the hammers could face competition from Arsenal who are reportedly looking to bolster their left-back options this summer, with Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu emerging as a possible target.

The 24-year-old Turkish international has impressed this season, featuring in a whopping 50 games across all competitions for Fenerbahce.

Primarily a left-back despite being right-footed, he has also shown versatility by playing on the right and even in midfield earlier in his career.

According to Turkish newspaper Sabah, Kadioglu is “preparing to go to the Premier League,” with Arsenal among the interested parties. The player is reportedly valued around £17 million.

Kadioglu’s profile aligns well with what manager Mikel Arteta typically seeks in a player. He boasts impressive durability, having played nearly all of Fenerbahce’s minutes this season.

Kadioglu offers defensive solidity and strong ball-playing skills, similar to Oleksandr Zinchenko on the left. His versatility allows him to provide cover on the right side as well.

While Kadioglu shares some similarities with previously linked targets Jorrel Hato (Ajax) and Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), his experience and age make him a more immediate option for Arsenal.

The majority of Kadioglu to Arsenal links have originated from Turkish media, with limited confirmation from English sources. While his potential arrival isn’t guaranteed, Arteta’s interest in Kadioglu underlines his desire for a versatile defensive addition.