‘What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’ – Crystal Palace Striker Gives Injury Update

Crystal Palace striker Cenk Tosun gave his followers an injury update on Instagram revealing that he has returned to training.

Tosun shared a photograph of himself working from the Palace training grounds alongside the following message written in both English and Turkish: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Tosun missed the Sheffield United game after picking up a hamstring injury against Southampton the week before.

The Tukey international will not feature against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday due to being ineligible to face his parent club.

The 28-year-old is likely to be fully recovered and match fit for Palace’s following match against Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.

Tosun joined Palace on a six-month loan from Everton but the London based outfit have an option to buy.

The striker has one goal in three games for the Eagles since completing his move in January.

In total, Tosun has two goals and three assists in all competitions this term.