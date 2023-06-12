Winger Leaves Rangers on Free Transfer to Join Turkish Giants

English winger Ryan Kent has joined Turkish giants Fenerbahce on a free transfer, the club announced on Monday.

Kent, 26, Rangers contract was up this summer and he joined Fenerbahce on a four-year deal.

The 26-year-old was one five senior players who were not offered new deals at Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos, Scott Arfield, Allan McGregor and Filip Helander are also looking for new clubs.

He is a versatile player who can play on either wing or as a central attacking midfielder. He is known for his pace, dribbling skills and crossing ability.

Kent is the first major signing for Fenerbahce since Jorge Jesus resigned as manager following Fenerbahce lifting the Turkish Cup trophy.

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season, runners up behind Galatasaray.

The club are hoping that Kent can help them challenge for the title in the coming season.

In a message on Fenerbahce’s social media channels, Kent said: “Hello, Fenerbahce fans. This is Ryan Kent.

“Firstly, I would like to congratulate everybody associated with the club for winning the cup.

“It’s an honour to be joining Fenerbahce. After speaking with the club I am aware of the visions and targets for next season.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and helping the club achieve its goals.”