World Cup Qualifiers: Latvia vs Turkey – Confirmed Lineups

Turkey take on Latvia in the World Cup qualification Group G Match Day 8 clash at the Daugavas stadium in Riga.

Stefan Kuntz will take charge of his second game since replacing Senol Gunes as manager.

Kuntz guided Turkey to a 1-1 draw against Norway in his first game as head coach on Friday.

The Crescent-Stars will be hoping for a victory tonight after being held to a draw the first time these two sides met back in March.

A win could see Turkey move from third position to second depending on the result of the Norway and Montenegro game.

Kuntz has named a similar side to one that held Norway to a draw.

The defensive lineup is exactly the same the only differences are in midfield with Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu getting the nod with Ozan Tufan and Yusuf Yazici being dropped to the bench.

In the other Group G games Netherlands face Gibraltar.

Latvia vs Turkey

Latvia: Ozols, Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Jurkovskis, Zjuzins, Emsis, Jaunzems, Uldrikis, Ciganiks, Gutkovskis

Turkey: Uğurcan, Zeki, Merih, Çağlar, Caner, Berat, Orkun, Cengiz, Hakan, Kerem, Burak