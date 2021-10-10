World Cup Qualifiers – Turkey 1-1 Norway: Stefan Kuntz takes charge of first game

Turkey held Norway to a 1-1 draw at the Ulker Sukru Saracoglu stadium, Istanbul in the World Cup Qualification Group G Match Day 7 clash.

Stefan Kuntz took charge of his first game as head coach of Turkey since replacing Senol Gunes as manager.

Kuntz was forced into making defensive changes as Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak were both suspended. Serdar Aziz and Merih Demiral both got the nod as the centre-back pairing.

Lille star Zeki Celik started at right-back while veteran Caner Erkin was brought in at left back.

Turkey got off to a great start with Kerem Akturkoglu putting the home side ahead after just six minutes.

However, Thorstvedt equalised for Norway before the half-time break.

Turkey were unable to find another goal which would have seen them overtake Norway and move into second place.

Following the draw Turkey remain in third position on 12 points, two points behind second placed Norway and four behind leaders the Netherlands.

The Crescent-Stars will take on Latvia next away from home.

Latvia lost to the Netherlands on Saturday and are currently 5th in the group on five points.

Turkey 1-1 Norway

Stadium: Ülker Sukru Saracoglu

Referees: Felix Brych, Mark Borsch, Stefan Lupp (Germany)

Turkey: Uğurcan Çakır, Zeki Çelik, Serdar Aziz (min. 70 Kaan Ayhan), Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Ozan Tufan (min. 58 Berkan Kutlu), Berat Özdemir (min. 70 Taylan Antalyalı), Cengiz Ünder (min. 70 Yusuf Yazıcı), Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Kerem Aktürkoğlu (min. 84 Kenan Karaman), Burak Yılmaz

Norway: Nyland, Pedersen (min. 84 Ryerson), Strandberg, Hanche-Olsen, Meling, Odegaard, Berg (min. 75 Aursnes), Thorsby, Hauge (min. 75 Daehli), Elyounoussi, Thorstvedt (min. 75 Berisha)

Goals: min. 6 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Turkey), min. 41 Thorstvedt (Norway)

Yellow Cards: min. 64 Berat Özdemir, min. 83 Yusuf Yazıcı, min. 90+2 Kaan Ayhan (Turkey), min. 65 Thorsby, min. 90+5 Hanche-Olsen (Norway)