Yildiz Linked to Aston Vila Move, Juventus Set Price

Kenan Yıldız’s tenure at Juventus is facing uncertainty, with reports indicating potential interest from Premier League clubs as reported by Fanatik.

The young forward, who began the season with high expectations under new coach Thiago Motta, has seen his future speculated upon amidst Juventus’s inconsistent form.

Yıldız, who inherited the iconic number 10 jersey previously worn by his idol Alessandro Del Piero, has featured regularly for Juventus this season.

However, the club’s struggles to maintain consistent results have fueled rumors of a potential departure.

According to the Fanatik report, prominent agent Jorge Mendes, who previously represented Cristiano Ronaldo, held meetings with Juventus and later with Yıldız and his family a month and a half ago.

These meetings reportedly centered on a potential transfer to Aston Villa, with another unnamed Premier League giant also expressing interest.

Despite Yıldız’s season yielding 6 goals and 5 assists, Juventus Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly values the young player at €75-80 million.

The high valuation highlights Juventus’s belief in Yıldız’s potential, even amidst the current speculation surrounding his future.

The possibility of a Premier League move will likely be a major talking point during the summer transfer window.