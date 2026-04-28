“A Special Place”: Virgil van Dijk Hints at Galatasaray Move Following Istanbul Derby Class

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has reportedly set the Turkish transfer market into a frenzy after expressing his admiration for Galatasaray following the club’s emphatic 3-0 derby victory over Fenerbahçe.

According to a report from Fotomaç, the Dutch superstar—who faced the Lions in a high-stakes Champions League tie earlier this season—has “winked” at a potential move to Istanbul.

Sources suggest that Van Dijk was deeply impressed by the “hellish” atmosphere at RAMS Park, having previously admitted that the intensity of the Galatasaray fans “tested his ears” during their European encounters.

Contact Established

The report claims that Galatasaray’s board, led by President Dursun Özbek, has already made initial contact with the 34-year-old’s representatives. While Van Dijk’s current contract at Anfield runs until June 2027, there are growing whispers that the defender is open to a new challenge in the twilight of his elite career.

Van Dijk, who has lifted every major trophy with Liverpool, is said to have spoken highly of the club’s vision and the passion of the Turkish supporters. For Galatasaray, landing a player of Van Dijk’s stature would be a massive statement of intent as they look to build a squad capable of deep runs in the Champions League alongside stars like Victor Osimhen.

The “Istanbul Factor”

Van Dijk’s affinity for Istanbul is no secret. After Liverpool’s recent trip to Turkey, the captain praised the “directness and pace” of the Galatasaray side and noted that the stadium atmosphere significantly impacted the game’s momentum.

“It’s a special place to play football,” Van Dijk reportedly noted in private circles following the derby. “The passion here is something you don’t find everywhere in Europe.”

A Summer Blockbuster?

With Liverpool entering a period of squad transition under Arne Slot, the possibility of the “imperious” Dutchman moving to the Süper Lig is no longer being dismissed as mere speculation. Galatasaray are expected to intensify their pursuit in the coming weeks, potentially offering Van Dijk a multi-year deal to become the new leader of their defense.