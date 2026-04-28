Okan Buruk Set for Record-Breaking New Contract at Galatasaray

Galatasaray are moving swiftly to secure the long-term future of head coach Okan Buruk, with reports in Turkey confirming that a blockbuster new contract is ready for the 52-year-old following his latest derby triumph.

The Okan Buruk era is set to be extended through 2028. President Dursun Özbek, who is widely expected to be re-elected in the club’s upcoming May 23 presidential election, has made Buruk’s extension his top priority. The move comes as Galatasaray sits on the verge of a historic fourth consecutive Süper Lig title after dismantling arch-rivals Fenerbahçe 3-0 on Sunday.

Record Salary for a Domestic Coach

The new deal isn’t just about longevity; it is a massive financial reward for the most successful period in the club’s modern history.

The Raise: Buruk, who currently earns approximately 200 million TL annually (the ceiling for domestic coaches), is set to receive a “significant” salary increase that reflects his status as one of Europe’s most wanted managers.

The Term: The contract will span two years, aligning perfectly with Dursun Özbek’s new presidential term, ensuring stability at the helm for the next two seasons.

Chasing the Record

While Buruk has been linked with several high-profile jobs in Italy, Germany, and even the Premier League (with Tottenham and Lazio recently credited with interest), his heart is set on making history in Istanbul.

Five-in-a-row: Buruk’s primary motivation for staying is to achieve what no other coach in Turkish football history has done: winning five consecutive league titles.

The Terim Legacy: Having won four straight titles as a player under the legendary Fatih Terim (1996-2000), Buruk is now just one season away from matching—and then potentially surpassing—that legendary feat as a manager.

The board’s urgency is also fueled by their ambitious summer transfer plans. As we previously reported, Galatasaray are eyeing raids on Manchester United and Manchester City for stars like Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva. Dursun Özbek believes that having Okan Buruk’s signature finalized is key to convincing Premier League superstars to join the project at RAMS Park.