Axed After the Derby: Fenerbahçe Fire Domenico Tedesco Following Crushing Defeat to Galatasaray

Fenerbahçe have officially sacked head coach Domenico Tedesco, bringing a swift and brutal end to the German-Italian’s tenure less than 24 hours after a humiliating 3-0 loss to arch-rivals Galatasaray.

The decision, confirmed by the club in a midnight statement, follows a disastrous evening at RAMS Park that effectively ended the Yellow Canaries’ title hopes. Tedesco, who arrived with high expectations after a successful stint with the Belgian national team, departs as the club sits seven points adrift of the summit with only three matches remaining.

A Night of Total Collapse

The final straw for the Fenerbahçe board, led by President Ali Koç, was not just the result, but the manner of the defeat.

Tactical Failure: Tedesco’s decision to play a high defensive line against the pace of Victor Osimhen backfired spectacularly, leaving his backline exposed and leading to Ederson’s catastrophic red card meltdown.

The “Ederson” Factor: Insiders suggest the lack of discipline shown by the former Manchester City goalkeeper was viewed by the hierarchy as a sign that Tedesco had lost control of the dressing room.

“We thank Domenico Tedesco for his efforts; however, a change in leadership is necessary to protect the club’s future and secure our European objectives for next season,” the official statement read.

The Race for a Successor

With the season nearing its end, Fenerbahçe is expected to appoint an interim manager—likely from within the current coaching staff—to oversee the final three fixtures. However, the hunt for a permanent high-profile replacement is already underway.

The club has been heavily linked with a move for former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who remains a free agent. Rumors in Istanbul suggest that Ali Koç is prepared to offer a record-breaking salary to lure a “heavyweight” name capable of breaking Galatasaray’s domestic stranglehold.

A Bitter End

Tedesco leaves Istanbul with a record that showed promise early on, but ultimately crumbled under the intense pressure of the Turkish title race. His inability to win any of the “Big Four” derbies this season proved to be his undoing in a league where the Intercontinental Derby often dictates the fate of managers.