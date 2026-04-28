Chaos in Istanbul: Ederson Sent Off in Derby Defeat as Former Man City Keeper Smashes VAR Monitor

A fiery Intercontinental Derby turned into a nightmare for Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Ederson on Sunday, as the former Manchester City star was sent off before launching a violent attack on technology during a crushing 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

The Brazilian shot-stopper, who moved to Turkey last summer for £11 million, lost his composure in the 62nd minute of the high-stakes clash at RAMS Park. With Galatasaray leading 1-0, referee Yasin Kol awarded the hosts a penalty after Yunus Akgün was brought down in the box.

Red Card and Confrontation

Ederson, who had already been booked in the first half for dissent, was shown a second yellow card after a prolonged refusal to leave his line, effectively obstructing Victor Osimhen from taking the spot-kick. The dismissal sparked a heated physical confrontation; broadcast images appeared to show the veteran goalkeeper and the match official squaring up, with heads briefly touching in a tense standoff.

Despite the veteran’s protests, the red card stood, forcing Fenerbahçe to finish the match with ten men. Barış Alper Yılmaz stepped up to convert the resulting penalty against substitute keeper İrfan Can Eğribayat, doubling the lead and ending Fenerbahçe’s realistic hopes of a comeback.

Violence in the Tunnel

The drama reached its peak as Ederson made his way toward the dressing rooms. Clearly incensed by the decision, the 32-year-old was filmed striking the VAR pitchside monitor with a powerful fist as he passed through the tunnel entrance.

The outburst has left the former treble-winner facing a potentially lengthy suspension from the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). It marks a significant fall from grace for the man who was a symbol of Pep Guardiola’s dominant era at Manchester City before being replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Title Hopes Vanish

The fallout from Ederson’s meltdown was immediate. Lucas Torreira added a third for Galatasaray in the 83rd minute, capitalizing on the numerical advantage to seal a victory that moves the Lions seven points clear at the top of the Süper Lig with just three games remaining.

While Galatasaray fans celebrated a massive step toward the championship, Fenerbahçe now finds itself looking over its shoulder, with third-place Trabzonspor closing the gap to just two points in the race for second place.