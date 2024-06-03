Arda Guler Makes History For Real Madrid & Turkey After Historic Champions League Night

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) erupted in celebration following a momentous night in the UEFA Champions League final.

Güler Makes History for Turkey and Real Madrid

Real Madrid secured their record-extending 15th Champions League title with a convincing 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium. The night, however, held even greater significance for Turkish football.

Arda Güler, a rising star for both Real Madrid and the Turkish national team, played a pivotal role in Los Blancos’ victory. This triumph etched Güler’s name in history as the first-ever Turkish player to win the Champions League at club level.

The TFF Lauds Güler’s Achievement

The Turkish Football Federation proudly acknowledged Güler’s historic feat. “We are immensely proud of our national team player, Arda Güler, who has made history with Real Madrid’s triumph in the UEFA Champions League Final at Wembley,” their statement read. “This victory not only brings immense pride to our nation but also sets a new benchmark for Turkish football.”

Celebrating Both Success and Sportsmanship

While celebrating Güler’s historic win, the TFF also extended their recognition to Borussia Dortmund’s Salih Özcan. “We commend Salih Özcan for his outstanding performance and contribution to Borussia Dortmund’s journey to the Champions League final. We wish him continued success in his career,” the statement concluded.

A Night of Turkish Football Glory

The Champions League final witnessed not just a Real Madrid victory but also a monumental achievement for Turkish football. Güler’s historic win marks a new chapter for Turkish players on the world stage, inspiring a generation of young footballers and sparking national pride.