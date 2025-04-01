Arda Guler Sets Assist Record in Real Madrid’s Leganes Clash

Arda Güler made history for Real Madrid in their match against Leganés, achieving a feat unmatched in recent years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup for the game against Leganés at the Santiago Bernabéu featured a notable inclusion: Arda Güler. Güler, fresh from a strong performance with Türkiye during the international break, was given another opportunity to start for Real Madrid.

While Güler didn’t register any assists or score, Ancelotti expressed satisfaction with his performance. The coaching staff was particularly impressed with a specific statistic: Güler recorded 0.96 expected assists, the highest figure for any Real Madrid player in the last three years.

This record is made even more remarkable by the fact that Güler achieved it in under 70 minutes, surpassing a mark of 0.65 expected assists. The data, provided by SOFA Score, highlights Güler’s exceptional vision and passing ability.

Ancelotti himself acknowledged these qualities in his assessment of Güler’s performance. However, Güler’s future at Real Madrid remains uncertain.

Reports suggest a strained relationship between Ancelotti and Güler, and his limited playing time in his first two seasons has led to speculation about a potential departure.

If Ancelotti remains as manager, Güler may seek a move away from the club next season.

Real Madrid’s management, led by Florentino Pérez, would reportedly consider a loan move for Güler. They view him as a future star and remain confident in his potential to lead future sports projects.