Yildiz Attracts Man United Interest Amid Juventus Turmoil

Juventus’s recent struggles have put several players’ futures in doubt, and Kenan Yildiz is drawing attention from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Italian club recently replaced manager Thiago Motta with Igor Tudor following a string of disappointing results.

Tudor’s tenure began positively with a win against Genoa, a match in which Yildiz scored the decisive goal. Tudor praised Yildiz’s performance, highlighting a change in his role compared to how he was utilized under Motta.

Despite signing a new contract and being given the coveted number 10 shirt, Yildiz found himself increasingly marginalized under Motta. After a strong start, his goal against Genoa ended a drought that began in early January.

Tensions between Yildiz and Motta reportedly escalated in recent weeks. Yildiz saw limited action in Juventus’s Champions League exit to PSV Eindhoven, was substituted at halftime during a heavy defeat to Atalanta, and was omitted from Motta’s final squad for the loss to Fiorentina.

Reports from Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini indicated a breakdown in the relationship, further fueling speculation about Yildiz’s future. It has now come to light that several top clubs expressed an interest in the player before he extended his contract.

Now, La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Ilbianconero] suggests that Manchester United and Chelsea are likely to renew their interest in the upcoming transfer window. The Italian publication indicates that Juventus would seek a fee exceeding €80 million for the 19-year-old.

Yildiz’s talent is evident in his ability to glide past defenders. Despite Juventus’s struggles and limited trust from the previous coach, he has contributed seven goals and three assists, including crucial strikes in key matches.

Yildiz boasts excellent ball control, a wide passing range, and exceptional dribbling skills. His strength and skill allow him to hold off defenders and beat them, as evidenced by his impressive statistics.

With a new coach who appears to have faith in him, Yildiz is poised to further elevate his game. While a sale would undoubtedly attract significant interest, Juventus fans will be hoping that Kenan Yildiz remains a key part of the team’s future, regardless of who is in charge.