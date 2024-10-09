Arda Guler Makes Transfer Decision Amid Real Madrid Exit Rumours

Fenerbahçe is reportedly considering making a loan move for Real Madrid’s Arda Güler during the second half of the 2024/2025 season according to AS.

The Turkish club has been closely monitoring Güler’s situation and believes he could benefit from a loan move to gain more playing time.

Despite the rumours sources have told Turkish-Football that Guler has no interest in leaving in January and Real have no desire to sell the midfielder or loan him out.

Güler joined Real Madrid last summer from Fenerbahce. Despite his talent and potential, he has struggled to secure consistent starting role but has been a regular feature in the squad this season.

With the departure of Toni Kroos, there was an expectation that Güler would have more opportunities, but he has been limited in his appearances.

Fenerbahçe president Ali Koç is reportedly considering meeting with Güler personally to discuss his future.

The Turkish club believes that Güler could be a valuable addition to their squad and are willing to explore the possibility of a loan deal.

While Carlo Ancelotti has praised Güler’s potential, he has been slowly introducing him into the team.

It remains to be seen if Ancelotti would approve of a loan move for Güler.

Fenerbahçe’s interest in Arda Güler could provide him with an opportunity to gain more playing time and develop his skills but the Turkish international is determined to fight for his place in the Real team.