Arsenal Star Funds Housing for 26 Families Affected by Turkiye Earthquake Disaster

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has funded accommodation for 26 families affected by the earthquake in Turkey in February.

The earthquake killed more than 50,000 people and left over two million homeless.

Saka paid for the accommodation in the form of containers that have bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and bathrooms.

BigShoe revealed Saka’s contribution in a Twitter post that read: “Many people lost their homes in the earthquake in Turkey. Together with BigShoe, the English international @BukayoSaka87 therefore financed accommodation for the victims: 26 affected families now live in a container – including bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and bathrooms.”

Saka’s donation was made through his charity, BigShoe, which works to help children worldwide. BigShoe is also supported by several other stars, including Antonio Rudiger, Paul Pogba, and Mesut Ozil.

“I’ve seen the devastating news on social media and on TV and I knew right away that I really want to help the people affected by this tragedy,” Saka said.

“To be able to give something back means a lot to me.”

Saka’s donation is a welcome gesture of support for the people of Turkey who have been devastated by the earthquake.

It is also a reminder of the power of sport to bring people together and make a difference.