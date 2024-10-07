Carlo Ancelotti Demands More from Arda Güler

Real Madrid’s Arda Güler has been limited in playing time due to defensive concerns, according to Relevo.

Despite the growing calls from fans for Güler to receive more opportunities, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is seeking improvements in the young midfielder’s defensive contributions.

While Güler has impressed in the attacking phase, Ancelotti wants to see more defensive involvement from him during training sessions.

The report claims that once Güler demonstrates the necessary defensive skills, he will be given more playing time.

The limited playing time for Güler has caused some unrest among Real Madrid fans, who are eager to see the young talent showcase his abilities on a more consistent basis.

The Turkish international has received regular playing time but mainly coming off the bench.

He has impressed when given playing time and is pushing for a bigger role in the side but will have to fight for his place.

Güler has made a total of 10 appearances in all competitions for Real this season.

The 19-year-old has been called up to the Turkish national team for the international break next week which kicks off against Montenegro on Friday.

Real will face Celta Vigo next in La Liga on Saturday 19 October.