Europa League – Galatasaray & Fenerbahce Held to Draw, Besiktas Lose

The UEFA Europa League and Conference League matches featured plenty of action, drama, and goals.

Three Turkish teams competed this week but neither Galatasaray, Fenerbahce nor Besiktas were able to record victories.

It was overall a disappointing week especially for Besiktas who suffered their second heavy defeat in a row and sit bottom of the 36 team table with zero points and a minus six goal difference.

Galatasaray’s Draw Against Rigas FS

Galatasaray let slip a two-goal lead against Latvian minnows Rigas FS in the UEFA Europa League.

Dries Mertens and Yunus Akgun scored for Galatasaray, but the Latvian side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw.

The Latvian side recorded their first point in Europe as a result.

Despite the draw Galatasaray increased their points tally to four points and are sitting comfortably in the league in 8th place.

Fenerbahçe’s Draw Against Twente

Dusan Tadic’s goal rescued a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against Twente.

Fenerbahçe took an early lead through Michel Vlap’s header, but Tadic’s impressive finish secured a point for Jose Mourinho’s side.

The draw also increased Fenerbahce’s points to four points and moved them into 13th place.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Victory Over Beşiktaş

Eintracht Frankfurt dominated their match against Beşiktaş, winning 3-0. The German side showcased their strength and secured a comfortable victory.

Overall, the Europa League and Conference League matches provided plenty of excitement and drama for fans.