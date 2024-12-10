Everton Eyeing Turkish Talent Oguzhan Aydin to Boost Attack

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahçe winger Oğuzhan Aydın as they look to bolster their attacking options in the January transfer window according to Sabah.

The Toffees have struggled for goals this season, despite significant investment in their forward line during the summer transfer window.

Manager Sean Dyche is keen to add more firepower to his squad and has identified Aydın as a potential target.

Aydın has impressed for Fenerbahçe this season, contributing goals and assists.

The Fenerbahce winger has played just seven games in all competitions this season.

Despite his limited playing time he has hit a rich vein of form recently starting the last three games scoring three times and providing one assist.

His recent performances have attracted the attention of several European clubs, including Everton and Lille.

However, signing Aydın will not be easy. The Turkish club is likely to demand a significant fee for their star player, and Everton will face competition from other interested clubs.