Fenerbahçe Eyeing January Move for Barcelona Forward

Turkish giants Fenerbahçe are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona’s Ansu Fati in the upcoming January transfer window according to AS.

Manager José Mourinho has been pursuing Fati and believes he could be a valuable addition to the Fenerbahçe squad.

Mourinho is a driving force behind the potential move.

The Spanish winger has struggled for playing time at Barcelona this season due to competition and fitness issues.

Fenerbahçe is confident in their ability to sign Fati and offer him a prominent role in their team. They see him as a talented player who could benefit from a change of scenery.

While Barcelona may be reluctant to sell Fati, the club’s current situation and the player’s limited playing time could make a loan move or permanent transfer a possibility.

The Yellow Canaries would be able to offer the player regular playing time if Fati were to make the move.

Fenerbahce are expected to be in the title race this season and are competing in the Europa League.

The Yellow-Navy Blues are currently 4th in the Super Lig table, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray but they do have a game in hand.