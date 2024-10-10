Fenerbahçe Eyes Calvert-Lewin Amid Everton’s Financial Woes

Fenerbahçe is reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the January transfer window according to Fotomac.

The Turkish club has been monitoring Calvert-Lewin’s situation and may make a move if he becomes available.

The English forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, and Everton may face pressure to sell him in January to avoid losing him for nothing.

The Friedkin Group’s recent takeover of Everton offers some hope for the club’s financial future. However, they may still need to sell players to balance their books.

Calvert-Lewin is a first team player for Everton and has two goals and one assist in seven appearances in all competitions this season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has praised Calvert-Lewin’s performance and hopes to keep him at the club.

Fenerbahçe’s interest in Calvert-Lewin could be a tempting option for the striker. Mourinho’s presence at Fenerbahçe could be a factor in his decision.

Everton must weigh the financial benefits of selling Calvert-Lewin against the potential impact on their team’s performance.

If they are unable to convince him to sign a new contract, they may be forced to sell him in January to avoid losing him for free in the summer.