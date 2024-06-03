Fenerbahce Fans Shower Mourinho with Love as He Signs Two-Year Deal

A sea of Fenerbahce fans erupted in cheers on Sunday as José Mourinho officially became their new manager. The Portuguese coach, a two-time Champions League winner, has signed a two-year deal to lead the 19-time Turkish champions.

Pop Star Welcome for the Special One

Thousands of passionate Fenerbahce supporters flocked to Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium to witness Mourinho’s unveiling. His arrival in Istanbul was met with a similar level of enthusiasm, with fans creating a pop star-worthy welcome at the airport. Club president Ali Koç joined Mourinho on stage to a thunderous roar from the crowd.

Gratitude and Responsibility

Addressing the fervent fans, Mourinho expressed his appreciation for their unwavering support. “Normally a coach is loved after victories,” he stated. “In this case I feel loved before the victories. That for me is a big responsibility.”

A Shared Passion

Mourinho pledged his commitment to the club, stating, “From this moment, I belong to your family. This shirt is my skin. Football is passion and there is no better place to feel that passion.” He highlighted his desire to work in Turkish football and emphasized his primary focus on Fenerbahce’s success. “From the moment I sign my contract, your dreams are now my dreams,” Mourinho declared.

Surprise Announcement and Career Journey

The 61-year-old manager announced his move to Fenerbahce, his 11th club, in a dramatic fashion. While working as a television pundit for the Champions League final, Mourinho made the surprise announcement via social media on Saturday night. Interestingly, Real Madrid, his former club, emerged victorious in the final.

Looking Ahead

Fenerbahce fans eagerly await Mourinho’s official media presentation scheduled for Monday. The Portuguese coach, known for his “Special One” persona, has enjoyed significant success with Chelsea and Inter Milan. However, his stints at Manchester United and Tottenham were less fruitful. Despite a dismissal by Roma in January, Fenerbahce is hopeful that Mourinho’s magic touch can propel them to the league title, a feat they haven’t achieved in a decade. The team finished a close second last season, just three points behind champions Galatasaray. Replacing Turkish manager Ismail Kartal, Mourinho will be tasked with bringing renewed energy and a winning mentality to Fenerbahce.