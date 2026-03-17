Man United Revive Interest in Besiktas Star Wilfred Ndidi; Altay Bayındır Swap Back on the Table

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to reignite their pursuit of Beşiktaş midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, with a potential player-plus-cash deal involving Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır gaining momentum, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Ndidi, who joined the “Black Eagles” from Leicester City for €8 million at the start of the season, has quickly become a cornerstone of the Beşiktaş midfield. His impressive form in the Süper Lig caught the eye of the Premier League giants during the January transfer window, though a mid-season move was blocked by the Beşiktaş board.

The January Standoff

During the winter window, Manchester United were “seriously involved” in negotiations for the 29-year-old Nigerian international. At the time, Beşiktaş management was navigating a turbulent period and felt that losing a key pillar of the squad would jeopardize their campaign.

While United reportedly floated the idea of including Altay Bayındır in a swap deal in January, Beşiktaş opted to keep Ndidi to ensure stability. However, reports now suggest the Istanbul club is willing to re-evaluate the sale this summer if the financial terms are right.

The Altay Bayındır Factor

The prospect of Altay Bayındır moving to Beşiktaş has become a major talking point in Istanbul. Beşiktaş manager Sergen Yalçın has identified the goalkeeper position as a priority for the upcoming transfer window.

The club’s current situation between the posts is precarious:

Vasquez, who was signed on loan from Roma in the final days of winter, has yet to play a single minute.

Altay Bayındır is viewed as an “ideal target” due to his age, experience, and domestic status, which helps Beşiktaş comply with local player quotas.

Summer Negotiations Loom

United are expected to formally return to the negotiating table as the season concludes. For Beşiktaş, selling Ndidi for a significant profit—while potentially securing a high-quality domestic goalkeeper in Bayındır—represents a piece of shrewd business that could fund a wider squad overhaul.

For Ndidi, a return to the Premier League with a club of Manchester United’s stature would represent a major step back into the global spotlight after his brief stint in Turkiye.