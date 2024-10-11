Fenerbahce Monitoring Lindelof’s Situation at Manchester United

Fenerbahçe manager José Mourinho is reportedly keeping tabs on Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof according to Sabah.

With Lindelof’s contract expiring at the end of the season, there is speculation that he may leave Old Trafford.

Fenerbahçe could be a potential destination for the Swedish international.

Lindelof has faced limited playing time at Manchester United due to the presence of other talented defenders like Lisandro Martínez, Harry Maguire, and the recent additions of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro.

Mourinho’s previous association with Manchester United could give Fenerbahçe an advantage in pursuing Lindelof.

The Portuguese manager may be able to convince the defender to join him at Fenerbahçe.

Despite Fenerbahçe’s interest, a January move for Lindelof could prove difficult.

Manchester United may prefer to keep him until the end of the season to provide depth and cover for potential injuries.

Lindelof has not lived up to expectations since joining Manchester United in 2017. A move away from the club could be beneficial for his career.

Fenerbahçe could offer him a fresh start and the opportunity to regain his form.

The Yellow Canaries are expected to be in the Super Lig title race and are competing in the Europa League.