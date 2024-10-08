Fenerbahce Responds to Mourinho Everton Links

Fenerbahçe has categorically denied rumors linking their manager, José Mourinho, with a potential move to Premier League club Everton.

The Turkish giants issued a statement dismissing the speculation and reaffirming Mourinho’s commitment to the club.

“There is no offer from Everton, and even if there was, Mourinho only has Fenerbahce in mind. He is completely focused on his job,” the club wrote.

They emphasized that Mourinho is focused on leading Fenerbahçe to success in both domestic and European competitions.

Reports had suggested that Mourinho’s agent, Jorge Mendes, was also surprised by the Everton rumors.

However, Mourinho’s camp has confirmed that they are unaware of any such interest from the English club.

It would be an odd move for Mourinho to leave so early into his Fenerbahce stint after a decent start to the season both domestically and in Europe.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahçe in the summer and is aiming to help the club challenge Galatasaray for the Süper Lig title.

Galatasaray has won the league for the past two seasons and is considered a strong contender again this year.

Fenerbahce are currently fourth in the Super Lig on 16 points after seven games but do have a game in hand and will move into second place if they win.