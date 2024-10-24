Fenerbahce Suffer Injury Blow Ahead of Man United Clash

Manchester United and Fenerbahçe Face Injury Concerns Ahead of Europa League clash in Old Trafford tonight.

The match day 3 clash will see Fenerbahce trying to extend their points tally to seven points and will see Jose Mourinho take return to Manchester.

Both Manchester United and Fenerbahçe are dealing with injury issues ahead of their Europa League clash.

Fenerbahçe is also missing several key players, including Irfan Egribayat, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Cengiz Under, and Ismail Yuksek.

Jayden Oosterwolde has been ruled out for up to five months due to a cruciate ligament injury after the weekend clash against Samsunspor in the Super Lig.

Fenerbahçe released a statement that the Dutch defender will undergo knee surgery in the Netherlands.

The surgery is expected to keep him out of action for at least five months.

Despite the injuries, both teams are expected to field strong lineups and compete for a victory in the Europa League match.

Manchester United meanwhile, also have an injury crisis and will be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension.

Additionally, Leny Yoro, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Mason Mount are all sidelined with injuries.